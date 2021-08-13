Cronos Integrates Band Protocol To Provide Reliable External Data For the DeFi Apps By CoinQuora

Cronos Integrates Band Protocol To Provide Reliable External Data For the DeFi Apps



Crypto.com’s Cronos announced a partnership with Band Protocol

The partnership with Brand protocol is a 2-way integration.

Crypto.com’s Cronos, the EVM chain running in parallel to the Crypto.org Chain announced a partnership with Band Protocol — a cross-chain data oracle platform that aggregates and unites real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.

The partnership with Band Protocol will allow Cronos to provide scalable and customizable decentralized oracle services. This includes providing reliable external data for the DeFi and apps on Cronos.

According to the Crypto.com team, the partnership with Band protocol is a 2-way integration. It means that Band Protocol will add Cronos real-time price feed as one of their data sources. Meanwhile, Cronos will connect with Band Protocol price feeds as the trusted partner for developers to create custom dece…

