ZURICH — Credit Suisse is calling an extraordinary general meeting on Oct. 1 to propose two new members to its non-executive board, the Swiss bank said on Friday.

The lender has proposed former UBS executive Axel Lehmann to join its board and become chairman of its risk committee. It also proposed Juan Colombas for election to the board. (Reporting by John Revill Editing by Shri Navaratnam)