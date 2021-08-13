Copper steady as Escondida deal takes edge off supply fears

Article content
LONDON — Copper prices held steady on Friday as a weaker dollar and strikes at some operations were offset by a deal between management and workers to avert industrial action at the world’s largest copper mine in Chile.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) edged 0.1% lower to $9,463 a tonne in official trading, on track to end the week barely changed after shedding 2.7% last week.
The agreement at the Escondida copper mine in Chile has taken the edge off supply worries after industrial action elsewhere, said Concord Resources analyst Duncan Hobbs.
Workers at Codelco’s Andina copper mine walked off the job on Thursday after rejecting the latest contract offer, Workers at JX Nippon Copper’s Caserones mine also went on strike after labor contract talks collapsed.
Supply constraints in copper do not depend on strikes, analysts at Jefferies said, adding that global copper supply will continue to fall short of expectations and that a lack of supply growth should be positive for prices.
Prices were also supported by a weaker dollar, which makes metals cheaper to holders of other currencies. Global equities, meanwhile, were trading just below record highs, underscoring market appetite for risk.
OTHER METALS: LME aluminum rose 0.4% to $2,592 a tonne, zinc added 0.8% to $3,015, lead rose 1.1% to $2,331.50, tin was up 0.5% at $35,427 and nickel was up 0.1% to $19,666.
