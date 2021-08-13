Copper rises on Chilean supply risk as workers go on strike

Article content

London copper prices advanced on Friday, on track for a weekly gain, after workers at two mines in top producer Chile went on strikes, raising supply disruption risks.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.3% to $9,497.50 a tonne by 0614 GMT, up 0.3% on a weekly basis.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.5% to 69,870 yuan ($10,785.74) a tonne.

On Thursday, two unions at Codelco’s Andina copper mine walked off the job after rejecting the latest contract offer, while workers at JX Nippon Copper’s Caserones mine also went on a strike after labor contract talks collapsed.