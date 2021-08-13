China should root out online games that distort history – China National Radio

Article content

SHANGHAI — Chinese regulators should strengthen the vetting of online games and have “zero tolerance” toward those that distort history, state broadcaster China National Radio (CNR) said in commentary on its website.

The remarks – the latest in a series of critical articles in Chinese state media – are likely to exacerbate fears that the video game industry will be next in line to face regulatory action from domestic authorities.

One article https://www.reuters.com/technology/tencent-falls-after-china-media-calls-online-gaming-spiritual-opium-2021-08-03 which went viral this month called online games “spiritual opium,” adding that children were becoming addicted and urging greater curbs. It sent shares in Tencent Holdings Ltd and other video game companies skidding.