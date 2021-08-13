Chevron delays office return in California, Texas due to Delta spread

(Reuters) – Oil major Chevron Corp (NYSE:) is postponing the full return of employees to its headquarters in San Ramon, California, and its largest office in Houston due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The company had planned a return to its headquarters in September but is now “monitoring regional case rates for improvement to determine a new return date,” Bloomberg reported, citing an emailed statement from Chevron.

Chevron did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Chevron joins a clutch of companies like Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) which have delayed their return-to-office dates because the resurgence in coronavirus cases.

