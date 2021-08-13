Chainlink launches data oracles on Arbitrum One’s Ethereum scaling solution By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Leading data oracle provider Chainlink has announced its successful launch on Arbitrum One — the beta mainnet deployment of layer-two scaling solution, Arbitrum.

Announced August 12, the launch will allow developers building on Arbitrum One to access financial market data directly on-chain, providing enhanced functionality to decentralized exchanges, algorithmic stablecoins and other advanced DeFi products on the Arbitrum One network.