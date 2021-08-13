Cardano Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com

Cardano Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $1.957479 by 02:36 (06:36 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.20% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since August 10.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $61.958427B, or 3.29% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.823268 to $1.957479 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 39.47%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.014701B or 5.77% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.3947 to $1.9575 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 20.43% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $45,730.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.10% on the day.

was trading at $3,161.71 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 1.06%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $854.187690B or 45.37% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $368.815224B or 19.59% of the total cryptocurrency market value.