Canadian dollar clings to weekly gain as greenback slides

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar was little
changed against the greenback on Friday, with the currency
holding on to this week’s gains as investors calmly digested the
news that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to
call a snap election for Sept. 20.
The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2515 to
the greenback, or 79.90 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of
1.2501 to 1.2533. For the week, the loonie advanced 0.3%.
“The CAD took the (election) news in its stride,” analysts
at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. “PM
Trudeau is hoping voters reward the government with a majority
for its response to the COVID outbreak.”
With some 63% of its population fully vaccinated against
COVID-19, Canada tops a ranking of major countries fighting the
pandemic.
It will soon require all federal public servants be
vaccinated and will also extend its vaccine requirement to
travelers on commercial flights, interprovincial passenger
trains and cruise ships.
Investors are looking for signs that Canada’s next
government could reduce historic levels of fiscal spending to
support the economy during the pandemic, with activity already
on track to make a full recovery.
The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against a
basket of major currencies after a survey showed U.S. consumer
sentiment slumping in early August to its lowest level in a
decade.
Investors are sensitive to U.S. economic data since it could
help determine when the Federal Reserve tapers asset purchases.
The price of oil , one of Canada’s top exports,
settled 0.9% lower at $68.44 a barrel, pressured by the
International Energy Agency’s warning that the spread of
coronavirus variants is slowing crude demand.
Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
fell 5.7 basis points to 1.198%.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Susan Fenton and Chizu
Nomiyama)
