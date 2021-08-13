Canadian dollar clings to weekly gain as greenback slides

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar was little

changed against the greenback on Friday, with the currency

holding on to this week’s gains as investors calmly digested the

news that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to

call a snap election for Sept. 20.

The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2515 to

the greenback, or 79.90 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of

1.2501 to 1.2533. For the week, the loonie advanced 0.3%.

“The CAD took the (election) news in its stride,” analysts

at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. “PM

Trudeau is hoping voters reward the government with a majority

for its response to the COVID outbreak.”

With some 63% of its population fully vaccinated against

COVID-19, Canada tops a ranking of major countries fighting the

pandemic.

It will soon require all federal public servants be

vaccinated and will also extend its vaccine requirement to

travelers on commercial flights, interprovincial passenger

trains and cruise ships.

Investors are looking for signs that Canada’s next

government could reduce historic levels of fiscal spending to

support the economy during the pandemic, with activity already

on track to make a full recovery.

The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against a

basket of major currencies after a survey showed U.S. consumer

sentiment slumping in early August to its lowest level in a

decade.

Investors are sensitive to U.S. economic data since it could

help determine when the Federal Reserve tapers asset purchases.

The price of oil , one of Canada’s top exports,

settled 0.9% lower at $68.44 a barrel, pressured by the

International Energy Agency’s warning that the spread of

coronavirus variants is slowing crude demand.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter

curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year

fell 5.7 basis points to 1.198%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Susan Fenton and Chizu

Nomiyama)

