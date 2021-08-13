Canada to Require Vaccines for Air Travelers, Public Servants By Bloomberg

© Reuters. Canada to Require Vaccines for Air Travelers, Public Servants



(Bloomberg) — Canada will impose mandatory vaccination requirements for air travelers and federal government employees.

Government officials made the announcement Friday, saying the plan is to require employees of the federal government to be inoculated by early fall. All passengers in the transportation sector– including air, rail and cruise ships — will also need proof of vaccination by no later than end of October.

The move comes amid efforts by other countries, like the U.S., to impose stricter rules for federal workers to limit the spread of Covid-19. Canada has a relatively high vaccination rate with 72% of the eligible population vaccinated.

“We need to regain public confidence in travel. Such confidence will give a boost to our industry,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said at a press conference, with other ministers. “This includes all commercial air travelers, passengers on interprovincial trains and passengers on large marine vessels with overnight accommodations such as cruise ships.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.