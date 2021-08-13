Canada Adds Most New Residents in Years as Restrictions Ease

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Canada welcomed the largest number of newcomers in years in July amid an improving Covid-19 backdrop, which allowed the government to begin easing travel restrictions for new arrivals.

The nation admitted 39,500 permanent residents during the month, according to the immigration ministry. That’s the highest monthly total since at least 2015 and is on top of the nearly 35,700 permanent residents in June.

Canada has granted permanent residency to 184,205 people in the first seven months of the year, putting the government 46% of the way to its target.