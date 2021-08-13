Bruce Frank Joins Altasciences as Vice President, CDMO Operations

Article content
LAVAL, Quebec — Altasciences announced the appointment of Dr. Bruce Frank, PhD, as Vice President, CDMO Operations. Bruce has 30 years of experience with product formulation and development, leading discovery chemistry, new technology evaluation, and project management initiatives, in both small and large biotechnology firms, making him a highly regarded leader in the CDMO space.
Bruce received a doctorate in Organic Chemistry from the University of Maryland and a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Temple University. He has contributed to over 45 publications, presentations, and patent disclosures in the field.
At Altasciences, Bruce will oversee the Manufacturing, Formulation, and Analytical teams, applying his most recent experience from Lubrizol Life Sciences to maximize client experience and streamline early phase drug development.
“We are thrilled to welcome Bruce to the team. We know that his vast expertise in formulation adds tremendous value for our clients, getting their drug development programs started on the right foot. Bruce’s contributions will foster the excellence, innovation, and rapid delivery that Altasciences is known for,” said Ben W. Reed, Executive Vice President, CDMO Operations at Altasciences.
About Altasciences
Altasciences is an integrated drug development solution company offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and clinical pharmacology studies, including formulation, manufacturing, and analytical services. For over 25 years, Altasciences has been partnering with sponsors to help support educated, faster, and more complete early drug development decisions. Altasciences’ integrated, full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing, clinical pharmacology and proof of concept, bioanalysis, program management, medical writing, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and data management, all customizable to specific sponsor requirements. Altasciences helps sponsors get better drugs to the people who need them, faster.
