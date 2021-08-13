Bruce Frank Joins Altasciences as Vice President, CDMO Operations

Article content

LAVAL, Quebec — Altasciences announced the appointment of Dr. Bruce Frank, PhD, as Vice President, CDMO Operations. Bruce has 30 years of experience with product formulation and development, leading discovery chemistry, new technology evaluation, and project management initiatives, in both small and large biotechnology firms, making him a highly regarded leader in the CDMO space.

Bruce received a doctorate in Organic Chemistry from the University of Maryland and a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Temple University. He has contributed to over 45 publications, presentations, and patent disclosures in the field.