Britney Spears Posted About “Freedom” After Jamie Spears Agreed To Step Down As Conservator

“My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me — ma’am, they should be in jail,” she told the judge.
“I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse,” she added. “I want him investigated. … This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.”
“We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney,” wrote Rosengart.
“We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate,” Rosengart continued, “and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.”