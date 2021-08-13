BioNTech, Moderna Rise On Nod To Booster For Those With Weak Immunity By Investing.com

© Reuters



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – BioNTech (NASDAQ:) and Moderna (NASDAQ:) stocks were up in Friday’s premarket trading following the FDA authorizing Covid-19 booster shots for people with weak immunity.

BioNTech was up 3% and Moderna gained 2%, while Pfizer (NYSE:), which has jointly developed the two-dose mRNA vaccine with BioNTech, was up 0.5%.

The three companies stand to gain the most from the Food and Drug Administration’s approval, which came after studies suggested that immunocompromised people developed better response when administered a booster dose.

The FDA’s decision comes as the Delta variant led to resurgence of Covid-19 in the U.S., and elsewhere, just as it was returning to normalcy.

Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said most people who are fully vaccinated are adequately protected and don’t need an additional dose, at as of now.