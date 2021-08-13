Binance CEO NFT ‘Mr. CZ Punks’ Sold for Almost $10K (24 BNB) By CoinQuora

- Binance started the auction for ‘Mr. CZ Punks’ NFT on August 11.
- ‘Mr. CZ Punks’ is designed with Binance CEO’s face.
- The NFT was sold at $ 9802.43 (24.53 BNB)
On Wednesday, Binance started the auction for ‘Mr. CZ Punks’ NFT with the animated face of Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. The auction has finally ended today with a surprising final bid 24.53 $BNB which equates to $9802.43.
CZ shared his opinion on this NFT via Twitter saying, it’s ‘not bad either’ following some fan-made NFT designs with his face.
Not bad either. #NFThttps://t.co/40fN5B5cO7 pic.twitter.com/3h0vpgwQcH
— CZ
