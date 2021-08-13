Australian crypto users will have access to tax reporting services through Crypto.com By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
22
Australian crypto users will have access to tax reporting services through Crypto.com

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has launched a free tax reporting service for users based in Australia.

In an announcement today, Crypto.com said it had tailored its existing tax services for United States- and Canada-based crypto users to allow Australians to accurately report cryptocurrencies on their taxes. The exchange said it worked with professional tax advisers to ensure that the service was consistent with laws for filing cryptocurrency taxes in the country.