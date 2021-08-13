Aton Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aton Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Aton Resources”) (TSX-V: AAN) reports that its Chief Financial Officer, Bennett Liu, has stepped down to pursue new opportunities and that it has appointed Stella Chen to replace him with immediate effect. Ms. Chen works with a number of public and private companies in the resource and technology industries providing accounting and consulting services. Ms. Chen graduated from Simon Fraser University and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics degree as well as a diploma from the Accounting Program at the University of British Columbia.

Mr. Liu and Ms. Chen are employed by Red Fern Consulting which provides the Company with accounting services.

Aton’s Interim Chief Executive Officer stated: “Everyone at Aton wishes Mr. Liu well in his future endeavours, and the Company is pleased to welcome Stella as our new CFO. Stella comes from a public accounting background and having worked with Bennett for Aton, she is familiar with the Company and will make a seamless transition.”