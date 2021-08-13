Asia tech rout drags stocks lower on pandemic, crackdown worries

Article content Emerging market shares fell 0.8% on Friday, pressured by a slide in China’s semiconductor sub-index that weighed on other chipmakers, especially in South Korea and Taiwan. Spooked by regulatory crackdowns and rising COVID-19 cases in China, investors pulled out of highly valued tech stocks, with Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu and Xiaomi dropping between 2.5% and 3.2%. “The question on everyone’s lips now is who’s next? Or will already targeted sectors such as technology and education be in for more government oversight and intervention (in China),” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA.

Article content As Chinese chips stocks fell 4%, South Korea’s KOSPI and Taiwan’s main index lost more than 1% each, while MSCI’s gauge of emerging market tech stocks lost 1.7% to hit a two-week low. Worsening congestion off China’s top two container ports in Shanghai and Ningbo following the shutdown of a container terminal in Ningbo due to the pandemic is also likely to disrupt supply chains further, Oanda’s Halley said. “Those ripples won’t just be felt in China but also globally.” With equities in Russia, South Africa and Poland shedding 0.1% each on Friday, MSCI’s index of emerging market stocks index is down nearly 1% for the week. Developing market currencies also fell, a day after rates were kept steady in the Philippines and Turkey. Central banks in Mexico and Peru maintained a dovish outlook after raising rates on Thursday, as the countries battle another COVID-19 wave.