Anxiety Disorders Treatment – How to Find Success!

Anxiety disorders come in many different forms, with many varying in intensity and duration. An anxiety disorder is an intense and unreasonable fear, leading to a person becoming terrorized. Anxiety disorders differ greatly from ordinary feelings of anxiety or nervousness, and often involve extreme fear or worry. In general anxiety disorders are very common and affect almost 30 percent of all adults at some stage in their adult life. One in ten American adults experience some form of anxiety disorder.

Many times when anxiety disorders cause physical symptoms, they can become worse every day as the disorder worsens. Physical symptoms that go away can include feeling bloated, headaches, stomach issues, dizziness, difficulty breathing, diarrhea, heart palpitations, dry mouth, sweating, trembling, nausea, constipation, fatigue and frequent urination. A lot of these symptoms can go away, but sometimes even the smallest symptom becomes unbearable. Many people who suffer from anxiety disorders often find it difficult to stop these symptoms from occurring daily.

There are many treatments available for anxiety disorders, depending on the severity of the disorder. If the symptoms only occur occasionally, you may need to try mild tranquilizers such as diazepam, which can work to curb the physical symptoms. For more severe cases, antidepressants may be prescribed. Antidepressants help to curb the physical symptoms associated with stress. Antipsychotic medications such as risperdal and quetiapine can also be taken in conjunction with antidepressant to help control mood swings. In very severe cases, there may need to be combination treatments.

The good news about anxiety disorders is that the symptoms do not have to be debilitating for you to feel anxiety. Your body reacts to stress in various ways. Some people will sweat profusely, cry or panic for no apparent reason. Others will experience nausea, diarrhea, or muscle aches. Some people will find themselves shaking uncontrollably or feel terrorized in everyday situations. The severity of the symptoms should not determine the course of treatment.

Treatment for anxiety disorders can include a combination of medication and psychotherapy. Medication for generalized anxiety can range from tranquilizers to antidepressants. However, if your case involves only mild anxiety, you may be able to control the symptoms with a class of medications known as SSRIs. Your doctor will be able to provide you with more information about these drugs and their dosages. SSRIs are specific types of antidepressants, which are proven to be effective when used in conjunction with therapy.

Other common forms of treatment include deep breathing and muscle relaxation techniques. These can be useful in reducing symptoms in some people, especially those with severe cases of social anxiety disorders. Aromatherapy has also been used to treat various forms of mental disorders, including social anxiety disorders. Aromatherapy involves the use of certain smells to induce relaxation or stimulate healing responses. Aromatherapy is a popular form of alternative medicine.

Finally, another treatment for anxiety disorders involves addressing the physical symptoms. This can include administering medications that alleviate shortness of breath or rapid heart rate. You may also choose to add exercise to your daily routine. This can include simple exercises that you enjoy such as yoga, Pilates or dancing.

Don’t forget that anxiety disorders don’t just go away on their own. If you have an extreme case of fear, it is very important to discuss your symptoms with your doctor to determine the cause of your symptom. You may need to learn how to deal with your symptoms when they do occur. Don’t let them control your life and force you to go on living in a world of constant dread. Take control of your life today!