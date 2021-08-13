Analysts say Bitcoin price ‘needed a breather’ before chasing new highs By Cointelegraph

The high-flying optimism generated earlier this week when (BTC) and altcoin prices rose was tempered on Thursda as BTC dropped below $43,000. This led some analysts to warn that the price action seen over the past week was nothing more than a dead cat bounce.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that an early morning wave of selling pushed the price of Bitcoin to a low of $43,752, and at the time of writing, bulls are struggling to pull the price back to $45,000.

4-hour chart. Source: TradingView