Actors With Their Fictional Friends Vs. With Their Real BFFs

Bradly Lamb
39

1.

In Legally Blonde, Reese Witherspoon’s character, Elle Woods, is best friends with her nail lady, Paulette (Jennifer Coolidge). In real life, Witherspoon is BFFs with her Hot Pursuit co-star Sofía Vergara.


MGM Districution (top), Bravo / Getty Images (bottom)

After starring in Hot Pursuit together, Witherspoon and Vergara became inseparable friends. They frequently share their time together on Instagram, like when they went Latin dancing, or when Vergara did Witherspoon’s makeup.

2.

In Hidden Figures, Taraji P. Henson’s character, Katherine, is best friends with fellow mathematicians Dorothy (Octavia Spencer) and Mary (Janelle Monáe). In real life, Henson is BFFs with singer and actor Mary J. Blige.


Hopper Stone /  Fox 2000 Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection (top), Michael Tran / Stringer / Getty Images (bottom)

At Henson’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony, Blige called her a true friend and inspiration: “I’ve never had a friend that I can call while I’m on set and say, ‘How do I do this as an actress,’ and you helped me when I needed help.”

3.

In Booksmart, Beanie Feldstein’s character, Molly, is best friends with fellow student Amy (Kaitlyn Dever). In real life, Feldstein is BFFs with actor Ben Platt.


United Artists Releasing (top), Bruce Glikas / Getty Images (bottom)

Feldstein and Platt have been friends since high school, where they bonded over their love for theater. In an interview, Feldstein described their friendship as “a soulmate connection,” adding, “we’re like twins separated at birth or something.”

4.

In The Princess Diaries, Anne Hathaway’s character, Mia, is BFFs with classmate Lilly (Heather Matarazzo). In real life, Hathaway is best friends with her The Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily Blunt.


Buena Vista Pictures (top), Tiffany Rose / Getty Images (bottom)

Hathaway and Blunt became good friends in 2006, after working together inThe Devil Wears Prada. The two even shared a Vanity Fair cover, which Hathaway described as “really special.” Since then, the two have shown support for each other on social media, like when Hathaway celebrated Blunt’s SAG award for A Quiet Place on Instagram.

5.

In Get Hard, Kevin Hart’s character, Darnell, is best friends with James (Will Ferrell). In real life, Hart is BFFs with his Jumanji co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.


Patti Perret / Warner Bros. Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection (top), Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images (bottom)

The two actors first became friends while shooting Central Intelligence, and got even closer after working on Jumanji together. Hart and Johnson troll each other on social media all the time, but behind all that they share a deep bond. Johnson said in an interview that Hart has “become truly a great, great friend.”

6.

In Live by Night, Ben Affleck’s character, Joe, is best friends with fellow gangster Dion Bartolo (Chris Messina). In real life, Affleck is BFFs with actor Matt Damon.


Warner Bros. Pictures (top), Jerritt Clark (bottom)

Affleck and Damon go wayyy back. They actually grew up in the same town in Boston and bonded over their love for acting and filmmaking. The two got their big break together after collaborating on Good Will Hunting, and have acted in several of the same productions since.

7.

In Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt’s character, Cliff, is best friends with actor Rick (Leonardo DiCaprio). In real life, Pitt is BFFs with actor Bradley Cooper.


Sony Pictures Releasing (top), Kevin Mazur / Getty Images (bottom) / Via youtu.be

When accepting his Best Supporting Actor Award for his role as Cliff Booth, Pitt credited Cooper with changing his life. “I got sober because of this guy and every day has been happier since. I love you, and I thank you.”

8.

In Always Be My Maybe, Ali Wong’s character, Sasha, is best friends with Veronica (Michelle Buteau). In real life, Wong is BFFs with her co-star Randall Park.


Netflix (top), Emma McIntyre / Getty Images (bottom)

Long before starring in Always Be My Maybe together, Wong and Park became friends at UCLA in the ’90s. When Park had the idea to create a romantic comedy starring Asian Americans, he called up Wong first to get her on board as a writer and the lead actor. After the success of the film, he said in an interview that he “would love to work with her forever.”

9.

In Juno, Elliot Page’s character, Juno, is best friends with classmate Leah (Olivia Thirlby). In real life, Page is BFFs with filmmaker Ian Daniel.


Fox Searchlight Pictures (top), Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images (bottom) / Via youtu.be

The two created their own Vice TV Show, Gaycation, to explore LGBTQ cultures around the world. Daniel has shown his support for Page on Twitter, saying he is “grateful for [Page’s] friendship, honesty and light [he] brings to this world.”

10.

In Love Happens, Jennifer Aniston’s character, Eloise, is best friends with Marty (Judy Greer). In real life, Aniston is BFFs with her Friends co-star Courteney Cox.


Universal Pictures (top), Steve Granitz / Getty Images (bottom)

Aniston and Cox became fast BFFs while starring in Friends together for years. She said Cox has been a strong support system for her, explaining that “there’s absolutely no judgment in Court. She’s extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving.”

11.

In Miss Bala, Gina Rodriguez’s character, Gloria, is best friends with pageant competitor Suzu (Cristina Rodlo). In real life, Rodriguez is BFFs with her Someone Great co-star DeWanda Wise.


Sony Pictures Releasing (top), Netflix (bottom)

Rodriguez and Wise have been friends ever since they met at NYU’s Tisch’s School of Drama. After graduating, Rodriguez became Wise’s first manager. The two finally got to co-star as BFFs in Netflix’s Someone Great in 2019.

12.

In Happiest Season, Kristen Stewart’s character, Abby, is best friends with John (Dan Levy). In real life, Stewart is BFFs with actor Dakota Fanning.


Netflix (top), Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images (bottom)

At Elle’s Women in Hollywood Awards, Fanning gave insight into the pair’s friendship. She said the two first formed a close connection while shooting New Moon. Ever since, they’ve played huge parts in each other’s lives. Fanning described Stewart’s friendship as “one of the most special bonds in my life.”

13.

In The Lizzie McGuire Movie, Hilary Duff’s character, Lizzie, is best friends with classmate Gordo (Adam Lamberg). In real life, Duff is best friends with her Younger co-star Molly Bernard.


Buena Vista Pictures (top), Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images (bottom)

Duff and Bernard initially connected while shooting Younger, but their friendship has become super strong in real life. Bernard officiated Duff’s wedding and is even the godmother of Duff’s baby. In an interview, Bernard said the two “just kind of totally friend fell in love.”

14.

In Our Family Wedding, Regina King’s character, Angela, is longtime best friends with Bradford (Forest Whitaker). In real life, King is BFFs with fellow actor Gabrielle Union.


Fox Searchlight Pictures (top), Johnny Nunez / Getty Images (bottom)

King and Union have had a special bond for years — from working together on Being Mary Jane, to going on a vacation where King saved Union from being pulled by a riptide. Union has said she’s “incredibly grateful for [King’s] friendship, leadership, [and] sisterhood.”

15.

In 21 Jump Street, Jonah Hill’s character, Morton, is best friends with fellow cop Greg (Channing Tatum). In real life, Hill is BFFs with singer Adam Levine.


Columbia Pictures (top), Noel Vasquez / Getty Images (bottom) / Via youtu.be

Hill and Levine were BFFs from the start because their dads were good friends back in the day. The pair, who both grew up in Southern California, have stayed friends throughout their fame. Hill even officiated Levine’s wedding in 2014.

16.

And in Stella, Bette Midler’s character, Stella, is longtime best friends with Ed Munn (John Goodman). In real life, Midler is BFFs with rapper 50 Cent.


Buena Vista Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection (top), Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images (bottom)

Midler and 50 Cent first met while volunteering for a community garden project in Queens. The rapper has called Midler “one of [his] favorite people in the world,” while Midler has said that 50 Cent has “really made [her] life worth living.”

