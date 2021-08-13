Actors With Their Fictional Friends Vs. With Their Real BFFs

We love a good celeb BFF duo. 👯♀️
1.
In Legally Blonde, Reese Witherspoon’s character, Elle Woods, is best friends with her nail lady, Paulette (Jennifer Coolidge). In real life, Witherspoon is BFFs with her Hot Pursuit co-star Sofía Vergara.
2.
In Hidden Figures, Taraji P. Henson’s character, Katherine, is best friends with fellow mathematicians Dorothy (Octavia Spencer) and Mary (Janelle Monáe). In real life, Henson is BFFs with singer and actor Mary J. Blige.
3.
In Booksmart, Beanie Feldstein’s character, Molly, is best friends with fellow student Amy (Kaitlyn Dever). In real life, Feldstein is BFFs with actor Ben Platt.
4.
In The Princess Diaries, Anne Hathaway’s character, Mia, is BFFs with classmate Lilly (Heather Matarazzo). In real life, Hathaway is best friends with her The Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily Blunt.
5.
In Get Hard, Kevin Hart’s character, Darnell, is best friends with James (Will Ferrell). In real life, Hart is BFFs with his Jumanji co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
6.
In Live by Night, Ben Affleck’s character, Joe, is best friends with fellow gangster Dion Bartolo (Chris Messina). In real life, Affleck is BFFs with actor Matt Damon.
7.
In Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt’s character, Cliff, is best friends with actor Rick (Leonardo DiCaprio). In real life, Pitt is BFFs with actor Bradley Cooper.
8.
In Always Be My Maybe, Ali Wong’s character, Sasha, is best friends with Veronica (Michelle Buteau). In real life, Wong is BFFs with her co-star Randall Park.
9.
In Juno, Elliot Page’s character, Juno, is best friends with classmate Leah (Olivia Thirlby). In real life, Page is BFFs with filmmaker Ian Daniel.
10.
In Love Happens, Jennifer Aniston’s character, Eloise, is best friends with Marty (Judy Greer). In real life, Aniston is BFFs with her Friends co-star Courteney Cox.
11.
In Miss Bala, Gina Rodriguez’s character, Gloria, is best friends with pageant competitor Suzu (Cristina Rodlo). In real life, Rodriguez is BFFs with her Someone Great co-star DeWanda Wise.
12.
In Happiest Season, Kristen Stewart’s character, Abby, is best friends with John (Dan Levy). In real life, Stewart is BFFs with actor Dakota Fanning.
13.
In The Lizzie McGuire Movie, Hilary Duff’s character, Lizzie, is best friends with classmate Gordo (Adam Lamberg). In real life, Duff is best friends with her Younger co-star Molly Bernard.
14.
In Our Family Wedding, Regina King’s character, Angela, is longtime best friends with Bradford (Forest Whitaker). In real life, King is BFFs with fellow actor Gabrielle Union.
15.
In 21 Jump Street, Jonah Hill’s character, Morton, is best friends with fellow cop Greg (Channing Tatum). In real life, Hill is BFFs with singer Adam Levine.
16.
And in Stella, Bette Midler’s character, Stella, is longtime best friends with Ed Munn (John Goodman). In real life, Midler is BFFs with rapper 50 Cent.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!