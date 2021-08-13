5 Top Rated Stocks That Crushed Earnings Estimates This Quarter By StockNews

© Reuters. 5 Top Rated Stocks That Crushed Earnings Estimates This Quarter



Despite stock market volatility caused in-part by concerns over the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the major stock market indexes are trading near their all-time highs owing to impressive corporate earnings. So, we think it could be wise to bet on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:), Western Digital (WDC), Continental Resources (NYSE:), and Yelp (NYSE:). These companies comfortably beat earnings estimates in the last reported quarter and we expect them to continue thriving. So, let’s pore over these names.Analysts and investors in general are concerned about the pace of economic recovery due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. According to the CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Delta variant now accounts for 83% of all sequenced COVID-19 cases in the United States. Furthermore, uncertainty regarding the timing of the Federal Reserve’s tapering activities could sustain stock market volatility in the near term.

However, the major stock market indexes have advanced significantly of late thanks to the strong corporate earnings results and investors’ optimism surrounding the Senate’s approval of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan on August 10. According to a FactSet research report, more S&P 500 companies beat the EPS estimates in the second quarter than average.

So, we think it is wise to bet on Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:), Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR), and Yelp Inc. (YELP). These companies crushed earnings estimates in their last reported quarter and we think have the potential to continue advancing in the coming quarters.

