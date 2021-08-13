42 Then And Now Pictures From The Year 2000

Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Paul Rudd in the year 2000:

Jennifer Aniston in the year 2000:

Keanu Reeves in the year 2000:

Ben Affleck in the year 2000:

Dave Allocca / The Life Picture Collection via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez in the year 2000:

Beyoncé in the year 2000:

Eminem in the year 2000:

Lil’ Kim in the year 2000:

Moby in the year 2000:

Gwen Stefani in the year 2000:

Madonna in the year 2000:

Britney Spears in the year 2000:

Ricky Martin in the year 2000:

Enrique Iglesias in the year 2000:

Freddie Prinze Jr. in the year 2000:

Sarah Michelle Gellar in the year 2000:

Reese Witherspoon in the year 2000:

Rachael Leigh Cook in the year 2000:

Jessica Simpson in the year 2000:

Nick Lachey in the year 2000:

Serena Williams in the year 2000:

Haley Joel Osment in the year 2000:

Marion Curtis / The Life Picture Collection via Getty Images

Brandy in the year 2000:

Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Mark-Paul Gosselaar in the year 2000:

Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Mario Lopez in the year 2000:

Frankie Muniz in the year 2000:

Bow Wow in the year 2000:

Paris Hilton in the year 2000:

Lindsay Lohan in the year 2000:

Tyra Banks in the year 2000:

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Kel Mitchell in the year 2000:

NSYNC in the year 2000:

Chris Kirkpatrick in the year 2000:

Lance Bass in the year 2000:

Joey Fatone in the year 2000:

JC Chasez in the year 2000:

Justin Timberlake in the year 2000:

Feeny in the year 2000:

Ben Savage in the year 2000:

Danielle Fishel in the year 2000:

Ashton Kutcher in the year 2000:

Dylan and Cole Sprouse now:

Dylan and Cole Sprouse in the year 2000:

Here’s what everyone looked like 21 years ago.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!