42 Then And Now Pictures From The Year 2000

Here’s what everyone looked like 21 years ago.

1.

Dylan and Cole Sprouse in the year 2000:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Dylan and Cole Sprouse now:


Jon Kopaloff / WireImage / Getty Images

2.

Ashton Kutcher in the year 2000:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher now:


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

3.

Danielle Fishel in the year 2000:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

4.

Ben Savage in the year 2000:


ABC Photo Archives / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

5.

Feeny in the year 2000:


Bonnie Schiffman / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

6.

Justin Timberlake in the year 2000:


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

7.

JC Chasez in the year 2000:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

8.

Joey Fatone in the year 2000:

9.

Lance Bass in the year 2000:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

10.

Chris Kirkpatrick in the year 2000:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

11.

NSYNC in the year 2000:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

12.

Kel Mitchell in the year 2000:


Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

13.

Tyra Banks in the year 2000:


Abc Photo Archives / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

14.

Lindsay Lohan in the year 2000:


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

15.

Paris Hilton in the year 2000:

Paris Hilton now:


Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

16.

Bow Wow in the year 2000:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

17.

Frankie Muniz in the year 2000:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

18.

Mario Lopez in the year 2000:


Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

19.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar in the year 2000:


Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Mark-Paul Gosselaar now:


Temma Hankin / ABC via Getty Images

20.

Brandy in the year 2000:


Marion Curtis / The Life Picture Collection via Getty Images

21.

Haley Joel Osment in the year 2000:


David Corio / Redferns / Getty Images

22.

Serena Williams in the year 2000:


Gary M. Prior / Getty Images

23.

Nick Lachey in the year 2000:


Scott Gries/ImageDirect / Getty Images

24.

Jessica Simpson in the year 2000:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

25.

Rachael Leigh Cook in the year 2000:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

26.

Reese Witherspoon in the year 2000:


Kevin Winter/ImageDirect / Getty Images

27.

Sarah Michelle Gellar in the year 2000:


Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar now:

28.

Freddie Prinze Jr. in the year 2000:


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

29.

Enrique Iglesias in the year 2000:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

30.

Ricky Martin in the year 2000:


Paul Drinkwater / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

31.

Britney Spears in the year 2000:


KMazur / WireImage / Getty Images

32.

Madonna in the year 2000:


Antony Jones/UK Press / Newsmakers / Getty Imags

33.

Gwen Stefani in the year 2000:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

34.

Moby in the year 2000:


Steve Azzara / Getty Images

35.

Lil’ Kim in the year 2000:


Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

36.

Eminem in the year 2000:

Eminem now:


Craig Sjodin / ABC via Getty Images

37.

Beyoncé in the year 2000:


Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

38.

Jennifer Lopez in the year 2000:


Dave Allocca / The Life Picture Collection via Getty Images

39.

Ben Affleck in the year 2000:


Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Ben Affleck now:


Bellocqimages / GC Images / Getty Images

40.

Keanu Reeves in the year 2000:


Barry King / WireImage / Getty Images

Keanu Reeves now:


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

41.

Jennifer Aniston in the year 2000:


Dan Callister / Getty Images

42.

Paul Rudd in the year 2000:


Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Paul Rudd now:


Ron Galella Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

