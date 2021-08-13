3 Things Investors Need To Know About The $4 Trillion Infrastructure Plan: Part 2 By StockNews

© Reuters. 3 Things Investors Need To Know About The $4 Trillion Infrastructure Plan: Part 2



Today’s Part 2 of 3 article features the SPY & reveals “3 Things Investors Need To Know About The $4 Trillion Infrastructure Plan.” Read on to find out.In part 1 of this series, we saw how the $4 trillion in infrastructure spending Congress is currently working on could, according to Moody’s (NYSE:), fuel 1% stronger GDP growth through 2031 and help create 19 million jobs.

Here in part 2, we’ll examine what this potentially stronger economic growth means for corporate earnings and the stock market.

Fact 3: How $4 Trillion In Infrastructure Could Boost Corporate Profits And The Stock Market

In the long run…each 1% move in U.S. GDP growth should translate into roughly 3% to 4% growth in the earnings of S&P 500 companies.” – Bank of America (NYSE:)

According to Bank of America’s economists (also part of the blue-chip consensus), 1% faster GDP growth translates into about 3.5% faster corporate earnings growth over time.

Continue reading on StockNews