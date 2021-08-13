3 reasons why Aavegotchi (GHST) price spiked to a new all-time high By Cointelegraph

The NFT sector took the world by storm in 2021 as crypto and corporate sector influencers, globally recognized companies and popular sports teams embraced the growing digital collectible trend.
After a brief sector-wide pullback which coincided with the market-wide declines seen beginning in May, the NFT sector roared back to life as collectibles like CryptoPunks, Pudgy Penguins and Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) selling for record-breaking prices.
