3 High Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Predicts Could Also Rally 15% or More By StockNews

Because the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and rising inflation could precipitate a market correction in the near term, high dividend-paying stocks could be ideal bets to hedge against the potential investment portfolio losses. Analysts expect dividend-paying stocks Chevron (CVX), British American Tobacco (NYSE:), and Sumitomo Mitsui (NYSE:) to rally by more than 15% in the near term. So, we think these stocks could be solid bets now. Let’s discuss.Concerns about the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and rising inflation are fueling significant volatility in the markets currently. In fact, many analysts and investors expect a broader market correction in the near term.
Given this backdrop, one of the ways to protect an investment portfolio against a potential loss could be adding fundamentally sound stocks that pay high dividends. Because the Fed is still committed to maintaining ultra-low benchmark interest rates, many stocks’ dividend yields look attractive compared to the yields of safer instruments.
Wall Street analysts expect high dividend-paying stocks Chevron Corporation (NYSE:), British American Tobacco (BTI), and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group , Inc. (SMFG) to rally by more than 15% in price in the coming months. So, we think it could be wise to bet on these stocks.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.