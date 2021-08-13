2 Retail REITs Still Worth Buying By StockNews

A REIT, or real estate investment trust, is a company that own or finance income-producing real estate across a range of property sectors. These companies typically provide dividend payments for investors. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:) are two top REITS worth a look.REITs can be relatively safe investments. Most REITs provide a solid dividend payment and the chance for capital appreciation. Though there is no concrete guarantee that REIT dividends will be paid, chances are investors can profit while holding REIT stocks.

If you want to make money passively, put your money to work by investing in REITs. REITs have stable revenue that is unlikely to waver unless there is a significant economic shock or other major political/social event.

There are plenty of REITs to pick from. Here is a quick look at a couple of top REITs to consider: Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) and One Liberty Properties (OLP).

