2 Electric Vehicle Battery Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid By StockNews

2 Electric Vehicle Battery Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid



Electric vehicles are expected to dominate the global automotive industry within the next couple of decades. Therefore, EV battery stocks Panasonic Corporation (OTC:) and EnerSys (NYSE:) are expected to grow substantially given these companies’ strong market reach and solid financials. In contrast, fundamentally weak stocks in this space, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) and CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT), which are also facing several lawsuits, we think are best avoided now. Let’s discuss.Last week, President Biden signed an executive order setting a target for zero-emissions vehicles to represent at least half of all cars sold in the United States by 2030. The executive order is aligned with the country’s goal of phasing out internal combustion vehicles by 2050.

Rising concerns about climate change, government incentives, and the long-term cost-saving benefits of electric vehicles (EVs) should propel the industry’s growth. As a result, the EV battery market is expected to grow significantly. According to a Fortune Business Insights report, the global EV battery market is projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR over the next six years to $82.20 billion by 2027. Given this backdrop, fundamentally sound EV battery stocks Panasonic Corporation (PCRFY) and EnerSys (ENS) should witness substantial growth.

However, production and supply bottlenecks have caused some companies in this space to suffer declining financials. For example, the growth prospects of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) and CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) look bleak. These companies are also dealing with several class-action lawsuits. So, we think their stocks are best avoided now.

