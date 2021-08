Toni Anne Barson / WireImage via Getty Images, Charlie Puth Bangladesh / YouTube / Via youtube.com



Charlie was a student at Berklee College of Music when he was discovered by Ellen DeGeneres’s team on YouTube for his cover of “Someone Like You.” He was invited on the show and signed to her label, and continued to upload songs onto YouTube as his mainstream fame grew. He’d later sing on the Fast and Furious/Paul Walker tribute “See You Again” and tour with Meghan Trainor. He’s since deleted many of his old videos, but you can still find some of his old comedy songs online.