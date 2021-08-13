18 Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week

Here’s what you might’ve missed!
1.
Kylie Jenner turned 24.
2.
Ariana Grande hung out with her main girl.
3.
Leo Messi made a shocking team change, trading in FC Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain.
6.
Kevin Hart shared a snippet from his talk show Hart to Heart, and this moment with Don Cheadle went viral.
7.
Maluma celebrated 11 Latin Billboard Music Award nominations.
9.
Luke James took fans back to the time he played Glynn Turman in Genius: Aretha.
10.
Ross Butler wrapped on filming Shazam 2 with a few familiar faces.
11.
Kate Hudson serenaded fans with an original tune.
12.
Halsey posted their favorite belly bump photo.
13.
Amandla Stenberg couldn’t get enough of their braids.
14.
Camila Cabello wished her boyfriend Shawn Mendes a happy birthday.
15.
Lana Condor continued to live her best life, vacationing in Italy.
17.
Henry Golding held his daughter Lyla on his shoulders for the first time.
18.
And Rihanna celebrated her Fenty Parfum selling out with a bowl of caviar.
