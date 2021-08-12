Yuan rebounds from two-week low, talk focuses on China’s policy options for stimulus

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan on Thursday
recovered from a two-week low against the dollar hit in the
previous session, reflecting the dollar’s retreat in global
markets after a cooling U.S. inflation dampened expectations for
an earlier Federal Reserve tapering.
Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the
midpoint rate at 6.4754 per dollar, 77 pips or 0.12%
firmer than the previous fix of 6.4831.
In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4760
per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4752 at midday, 38 pips

firmer than the previous late session close. It hit a low of
6.4890 on Wednesday, the weakest since July 28.
Traders said despite the gains in the spot prices, the yuan
remained stuck in a tiny range of 30 pips in morning session.
Official data released on Wednesday showed that China’s new
bank loans fell in July to their lowest in nine months while
broad credit growth hit a 17-month low, adding to market
expectations that modest policy easing may be needed to underpin
the country’s economic recovery.
While the PBOC highlighted policy stability in its second
quarter monetary policy report and dampened market expectations
for aggressive monetary easing including interest rate cuts,
analysts were debating what Beijing would do next.
“Looking ahead, we think fiscal policy implementation is
likely to accelerate, and the remaining unissued special bonds
will likely ease the fear of a further total social financing
(TSF) slowdown,” Citi analysts said in a note.
However, Goldman Sachs still sees chances for more monetary
easing measures.
“The weak credit data and the recent resurgence of virus
increased the likelihood of incremental policy easing in our
view,” they said in a note.
“We continue to expect one more reserve requirement ratio
(RRR) cut later this year, and expect government bond net
issuance to increase in the next few months which would support
overall TSF growth.”
Different easing approaches could have different impact on
the financial markets, and monetary easing could put downside
pressure on the yuan in the short term.
By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.867
from the previous close of 92.893, while the offshore yuan
was trading at 6.4769 per dollar.
The yuan market at 0400 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.4754 6.4831 0.12%
Spot yuan 6.4752 6.479 0.06%
Divergence from 0.00%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 0.82%
Spot change since 2005 27.82%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 98.69 98.67 0.0
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 92.867 92.893 0.0
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.4769 -0.03%
*
Offshore 6.6558 -2.71%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)
