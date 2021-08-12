Yuan rebounds from two-week low, talk focuses on China’s policy options for stimulus

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4752 at midday, 38 pips

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4760

firmer than the previous fix of 6.4831.

midpoint rate at 6.4754 per dollar, 77 pips or 0.12%

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the

markets after a cooling U.S. inflation dampened expectations for

previous session, reflecting the dollar’s retreat in global

recovered from a two-week low against the dollar hit in the

firmer than the previous late session close. It hit a low of

6.4890 on Wednesday, the weakest since July 28.

Traders said despite the gains in the spot prices, the yuan

remained stuck in a tiny range of 30 pips in morning session.

Official data released on Wednesday showed that China’s new

bank loans fell in July to their lowest in nine months while

broad credit growth hit a 17-month low, adding to market

expectations that modest policy easing may be needed to underpin

the country’s economic recovery.

While the PBOC highlighted policy stability in its second

quarter monetary policy report and dampened market expectations

for aggressive monetary easing including interest rate cuts,

analysts were debating what Beijing would do next.