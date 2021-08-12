Yuan rebounds from two-week low, talk focuses on China’s policy options for stimulus

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
22

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Aug 12, 2021  •  23 minutes ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan on Thursday

recovered from a two-week low against the dollar hit in the

previous session, reflecting the dollar’s retreat in global

markets after a cooling U.S. inflation dampened expectations for

an earlier Federal Reserve tapering.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the

midpoint rate at 6.4754 per dollar, 77 pips or 0.12%

firmer than the previous fix of 6.4831.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4760

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4752 at midday, 38 pips

firmer than the previous late session close. It hit a low of

6.4890 on Wednesday, the weakest since July 28.

Traders said despite the gains in the spot prices, the yuan

remained stuck in a tiny range of 30 pips in morning session.

Official data released on Wednesday showed that China’s new

bank loans fell in July to their lowest in nine months while

broad credit growth hit a 17-month low, adding to market

expectations that modest policy easing may be needed to underpin

the country’s economic recovery.

While the PBOC highlighted policy stability in its second

quarter monetary policy report and dampened market expectations

for aggressive monetary easing including interest rate cuts,

analysts were debating what Beijing would do next.

“Looking ahead, we think fiscal policy implementation is

likely to accelerate, and the remaining unissued special bonds

will likely ease the fear of a further total social financing

(TSF) slowdown,” Citi analysts said in a note.

However, Goldman Sachs still sees chances for more monetary

easing measures.

“The weak credit data and the recent resurgence of virus

increased the likelihood of incremental policy easing in our

view,” they said in a note.

“We continue to expect one more reserve requirement ratio

(RRR) cut later this year, and expect government bond net

issuance to increase in the next few months which would support

overall TSF growth.”

Different easing approaches could have different impact on

the financial markets, and monetary easing could put downside

pressure on the yuan in the short term.

By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.867

from the previous close of 92.893, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.4769 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4754 6.4831 0.12%

Spot yuan 6.4752 6.479 0.06%

Divergence from 0.00%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.82%

Spot change since 2005 27.82%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.69 98.67 0.0

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.867 92.893 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4769 -0.03%

*

Offshore 6.6558 -2.71%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon

Cameron-Moore)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR