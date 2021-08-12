XRP Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com

XRP Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $0.96299 by 16:05 (20:05 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, down 10.06% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 22.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $44.92185B, or 2.43% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.92538 to $1.04384 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 32.73%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $8.82939B or 7.01% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.7226 to $1.0880 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 70.73% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $44,419.9 on the Investing.com Index, down 4.39% on the day.

was trading at $3,055.83 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 6.02%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $834.37121B or 45.05% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $357.52135B or 19.30% of the total cryptocurrency market value.