XRP Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com



© Reuters. XRP Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $0.98402 by 02:44 (06:44 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 10.24% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since August 11.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $45.54911B, or 2.43% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.95310 to $1.04384 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 36.2%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $9.14874B or 6.91% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.7226 to $1.0880 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 70.09% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $45,131.6 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.08% on the day.

was trading at $3,119.96 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 2.42%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $846.52211B or 45.10% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $364.76386B or 19.43% of the total cryptocurrency market value.