Workers at Chile’s Escondida mine approve new contract – company

SANTIAGO — Workers at Chile’s Escondida mine, the world’s biggest copper deposit, have approved a new contract with management, the company, controlled by BHP , said in a statement on Thursday.

The deal avoids a labor strike that would have dented the South American country’s key industry.

After days of conversations mediated by Chile’s government, the company and its workers struck a deal that was ratified on Thursday in a vote by union members.

“Union No. 1 and the company requested to extend the mediation for one more day, until Friday the 13th of August, to proceed with signing the new contract that was ratified,” the company said in the statement.

A 44-day strike at Escondida in 2017 shook the global copper market and slowed Chile’s economic growth.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)