Which Vaccine Stock is a Better Investment for the Rest of 2021? By StockNews

Pfizer vs. Moderna: Which Vaccine Stock is a Better Investment for the Rest of 2021?



Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:) were the first two companies to develop COVID-19 vaccines. With vaccines that have more than 90% efficacy, both companies have tremendous growth potential amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Keep reading to find out.New York City-based Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:) develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. In addition, the company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas. In comparison, Cambridge, Mass.-based Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a biotechnology company that develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA to treat infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases.

The biotech and pharma industry thrived amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to substantial capital investments to develop vaccines and therapies for the virus. The industry is expected to remain in focus in the coming months because of the rapid spread of the virus’ Delta variant in several parts of the world. According to a new report by Grand View Research, the global biotechnology market is expected to expand at a 15.83% CAGR from 2021 – 2028. So, both MRNA and PFE are well-positioned to continue benefiting from the industry tailwinds.

MRNA has gained 110.1% over the past six months, while PFE has returned 34.5% over the period. Also, MRNA’s 268.8% gains year-to-date compare with PFE’s 25.8% returns. Furthermore, MRNA is the clear winner with 458.7% gains versus PFE’s 22.6% in terms of the past year’s performance.

