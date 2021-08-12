Wheat falls; set for third week of gains on world supply worries

Article content SINGAPORE — Chicago wheat futures edged lower on Friday but the market was set for a third weekly gain, as tightening supplies in top exporters Russia and the United States underpinned values. Corn slid 0.8% and soybeans fell 0.4%. FUNDAMENTALS * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.6% to $7.48-3/4 a bushel by 0014 GMT. The market has added almost 10% in three weeks of rally. * Corn has risen 2.3% this week, while soybeans are little changed.

Article content * Lower wheat supplies from Russia, the world’s biggest exporter, and the United States are buoying prices. * On Wednesday, two leading agriculture consultancies in Moscow – IKAR and Sovecon – cut their estimates of Russia’s 2021 wheat crop due to dry and hot weather. * The U.S. government slashed its outlook for domestic corn production by 2.7% and its soybean harvest view by 1.5% on Thursday, as dry soils in key western growing areas cut into the potential for a bumper harvest. * The dry conditions also hampered U.S. wheat production, which was forecast at a 19-year low of 1.697 billion bushels, 2.8% below the government’s July forecast. * Grain group Soufflet said on Thursday that much of the new-crop soft wheat and durum wheat in France was showing weak quality results after a rain-affected harvest.