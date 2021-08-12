Weaker winds slow progress at offshore firms Orsted, RWE

Article content

COPENHAGEN — Orsted and RWE , the world’s two largest offshore wind players, both suffered from weaker winds in the first half, highlighting that profits in the booming industry remain tied to weather conditions.

Denmark’s Orsted said it “experienced significantly lower wind speeds than normal, especially across our offshore portfolio” in the first half, adding it would likely hit the lower end of its guided core profit range in 2021.

The company said quarterly wind speeds amounted to an average of 7.8 meters per second (m/s) across its offshore portfolio, which was lower than the 8.4 m/s seen in the second quarter last year and the normal wind speeds of 8.6 m/s it had expected.