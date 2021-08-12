Walt Disney Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Walt Disney Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Walt Disney (NYSE:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Walt Disney announced earnings per share of $0.8 on revenue of $17.02B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.5454 on revenue of $16.76B.

Walt Disney shares are down 1% from the beginning of the year, still down 11.65% from its 52 week high of $203.02 set on March 8. They are under-performing the Dow Jones which is up 15.99% from the start of the year.

Walt Disney shares gained 2.48% in after-hours trade following the report.

Walt Disney’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on July 29, who reported EPS of $15.12 on revenue of $113.08B, compared to forecasts EPS of $12.23 on revenue of $115.42B.

Alibaba ADR had beat expectations on August 3 with first quarter EPS of $16.6 on revenue of $205.74B, compared to forecast for EPS of $14.32 on revenue of $209.11B.

