Uniswap sets a new DeFi record by becoming the first protocol to generate $1 billion in fees By BTC Peers

Uniswap sets a new DeFi record by becoming the first protocol to generate $1 billion in fees



Leading decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap has hit a major milestone in fee generation, becoming the first DeFi protocol to cross the $1 billion benchmark.

Lucas Outumuro, the head of research at crypto data aggregator IntoTheBlock, made the disclosure through a chart in a tweet showing the combined fee revenues of Uniswap’s v2 and v3 mainnet deployments.

His tweet was subsequently retweeted by Hayden Adams, the founder of the Uniswap protocol.