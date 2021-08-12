U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.04% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
19
© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.04%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.04% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 0.30%, and the index gained 0.35%.

The best performers of the session on the were Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:), which rose 2.52% or 6.11 points to trade at 248.39 at the close. Meanwhile, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) added 2.08% or 3.03 points to end at 148.89 and Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.10% or 0.83 points to 76.04 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were American Express Company (NYSE:), which fell 1.26% or 2.15 points to trade at 168.52 at the close. Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) declined 1.26% or 2.95 points to end at 231.79 and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) was down 1.11% or 0.60 points to 53.54.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:) which rose 7.82% to 440.12, Gartner Inc (NYSE:) which was up 2.92% to settle at 304.09 and Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) which gained 2.52% to close at 248.39.

The worst performers were Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 6.50% to 62.38 in late trade, Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 6.37% to settle at 70.25 and Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 4.15% to 129.22 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:) which rose 64.57% to 2.0900, IEC Electronics Corp (NASDAQ:) which was up 46.69% to settle at 15.27 and The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:) which gained 45.14% to close at 25.08.

The worst performers were Medavail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 52.60% to 3.56 in late trade, Lifestance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 46.91% to settle at 11.61 and Gohealth Llc (NASDAQ:) which was down 42.80% to 4.69 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1815 to 1412 and 131 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2058 fell and 1442 advanced, while 183 ended unchanged.

Shares in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 7.82% or 31.92 to 440.12. Shares in Gartner Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.92% or 8.64 to 304.09. Shares in Medavail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 52.60% or 3.95 to 3.56. Shares in Lifestance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 46.91% or 10.26 to 11.61. Shares in Gohealth Llc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 42.80% or 3.51 to 4.69.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 2.93% to 15.59 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.07% or 1.25 to $1754.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.45% or 0.31 to hit $68.94 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.35% or 0.25 to trade at $71.19 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.02% to 1.1735, while USD/JPY rose 0.03% to 110.43.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 92.998.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR