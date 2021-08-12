U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.04% By Investing.com

© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.04%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.04% to hit a new all time high, while the index added 0.30%, and the index gained 0.35%.

The best performers of the session on the were Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:), which rose 2.52% or 6.11 points to trade at 248.39 at the close. Meanwhile, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) added 2.08% or 3.03 points to end at 148.89 and Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.10% or 0.83 points to 76.04 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were American Express Company (NYSE:), which fell 1.26% or 2.15 points to trade at 168.52 at the close. Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) declined 1.26% or 2.95 points to end at 231.79 and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) was down 1.11% or 0.60 points to 53.54.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:) which rose 7.82% to 440.12, Gartner Inc (NYSE:) which was up 2.92% to settle at 304.09 and Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) which gained 2.52% to close at 248.39.

The worst performers were Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 6.50% to 62.38 in late trade, Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 6.37% to settle at 70.25 and Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 4.15% to 129.22 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:) which rose 64.57% to 2.0900, IEC Electronics Corp (NASDAQ:) which was up 46.69% to settle at 15.27 and The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:) which gained 45.14% to close at 25.08.

The worst performers were Medavail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 52.60% to 3.56 in late trade, Lifestance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 46.91% to settle at 11.61 and Gohealth Llc (NASDAQ:) which was down 42.80% to 4.69 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1815 to 1412 and 131 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2058 fell and 1442 advanced, while 183 ended unchanged.

Shares in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 7.82% or 31.92 to 440.12. Shares in Gartner Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.92% or 8.64 to 304.09. Shares in Medavail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 52.60% or 3.95 to 3.56. Shares in Lifestance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 46.91% or 10.26 to 11.61. Shares in Gohealth Llc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 42.80% or 3.51 to 4.69.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 2.93% to 15.59 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.07% or 1.25 to $1754.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.45% or 0.31 to hit $68.94 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.35% or 0.25 to trade at $71.19 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.02% to 1.1735, while USD/JPY rose 0.03% to 110.43.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 92.998.