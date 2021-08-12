U.S. FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine boosters for the immunocompromised

Article content

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for people with compromised immune systems.

A few other countries, such as Israel and Germany, plan to or have already administered the third shot to avoid another crisis due to the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shounak Dasgupta)