Top U.S., South Korean trade officials discuss supply chain resiliency efforts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo on Thursday discussed supply chain resiliency efforts, tackling climate change, and reform of the World Trade Organization, the press office of the USTR said in a statement.
“They agreed on the importance of a strong U.S.-Korea bilateral trade relationship and committed to maintaining an open dialogue moving forward,” the statement added.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.