Tiny Harris Proudly Gushes Over Her Son, King Harris – See His Music Video

Tiny Harris praised her son, King Harris . Check out the video of him that she shared on her social media account.

‘Damn my baby growing too fast for me! This the King of my ❤️ @the_next_king10 & Ion play bout dis one!! “Who You” out now wit @5ive_mics 👑❤️‼️’ Tiny captioned her post.

RELATED: Tiny Harris Reveals A New Talk Show With The Younger Generation

Someone said: ‘One thing about tiny, she is a good mama, it shows in her children, say what you want but look at the product she is producing ❤️❤️’ and a commenter psoted this: ‘Ok rapping with grown men??? Okay. I guess so.’

A follower said: ‘We know she don’t play abou that one he was bad as hell growing up’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Don’t get mad Tiny, but I think he should dye his hair a darker color and then he will definitely be set💯’

RELATED: Tiny Harris Shows Fans The Family Jenga Tournament – See The Video

A fan posted this: ‘I love this young King. He knows what he wants and he’ll fight you for it. He’s fearless and bold. Reminds me of TI when he first his the music scene. God bless your future King,’ and a fan said: ‘@majorgirl oh my Gawd! He out here a whole young man! God Bless you and your family!’

In other recent news, Tiny Harris shared some pics on her social media account from her and Tip’s Amsterdam vacay.

‘Finally doing an Amsterdam dump.. It was the most amazing trip for our 11th year anniversary! Big Thank You to my agent @realnickroses who wears a lot of hats with me! He made sure this trip was one to remember. Also @laetitiabeyina she kept my makeup & hair on point!! @eclass1982 she assisted us along wit #Joc We turnt up‼️ Thank you!! Also #Caroline was the highlight of our trip! She was EVERYTHING!🥰 #AllForMyMan #Amsterdam2021 #11yrsncounting💍💋 🙏🏽👑❤️‍🔥’ Tiny captioned her post.

Tiny is living her best life with her family.