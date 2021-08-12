These 3 metrics suggest there’s still time for another ‘DeFi Summer’ By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
18
These 3 metrics suggest there’s still time for another ‘DeFi Summer’

Decentralized finance (DeFi) has been a big part of the explosive growth seen across the cryptocurrency ecosystem in 2021 as decentralized exchanges like Uniswap and SushiSwap and lending protocols like Aave and Compound have added a new dimension of token utility.

Data from Messari’s DeFi Asset index shows that over the past 30 days, a majority of the top 10 DeFi tokens gained more than 20%, with the top gainer Terra (LUNA) seeing its price increase more than 116%.

DeFi assets index. Source: Messari.io
Total value locked in DeFi. Source: DeFi Llama
Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Source: Alternative
Daily DEX volume. Source: Dune Analytics
Average gas price. Source: Etherscan
Total DeFi users over time. Source: Dune Analytics