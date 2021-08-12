The Story Behind The Ending Of School Of Rock

“It just wasn’t hitting.”
“The ending wasn’t landing,” they recalled in a video posted to TikTok. “We tried one version of it where we win [the Battle of the Bands competition]. We tried another version of it where we lose and that’s it. It just wasn’t hitting.”
Then, Reyes claims, late actor Kevin Clark — who played the drummer, Freddy — came up with an idea that everyone agreed upon.
“The team was just like, ‘What do we do about this ending?’ And Kevin is just like, ‘It’d be cool if like, we lost and then the audience started cheering, ‘School of Rock! School of Rock!’ and then they bring us out for an encore.'”
“So this guy, at 13 years old, wrote the ending of School of Rock.”
Inspiring stuff, and a fitting tribute to Clark as well.
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.