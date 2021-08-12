Tamar Braxton Twerks For The ‘Gram And Fans Are Impressed By Her Skills

Tamar Braxton is twerking for her fans and followers on Instagram and managed to impress them with her dancing skills. Check out her clip here.

‘Ready for this new 🌙 & all the new blessings.. #extraordinarytamar🤣😫’ Tamar captioned her post.

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Had This Answer When Boyfriend David Adefeso Asked Her To Be His Baby Mama In This Romantic Video

Someone said: ‘Tamar gon make me come find here!! Keep playing!!!’ and a commenter posted this messaage: ‘Throw that 🍑 in a rhombus, Tay~Tay‼️❣️’

One other follwoer said: ‘Aww man I was waiting 4 Logan to do something,’ and a follower said: ‘If you don’t Twork it Tamar! Get your wholeeeee life 😂🔥’

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Tells Fans That The Only Way Out Is Through – See The Emotional Video

Someone else said: ‘Beans come over tryna get in on the action!’ and a commenter posted this: ‘@tamarbraxton Seemed like Dude With the blue shirt on your television was watching you😂’

A fan posted this message: ‘I know Logan knows the dance😂 My little brother made me learn it from him, and he’s 8😩’ and a commenter said: ‘I’m just glad to see you with all smiles❤️❤️’

A follower said: ‘this twerk x shout jump combo is really doing it for me 😂😂’

Tamar Braxton made her fans and followers happy with an announcement for August 14. Check out her message here.

‘Me and my girl @thisisnivea are going to act up and sing DOWN!! Meet us there❤️❤️✨ only a few tickets left’ Tamar captioned her post.

It’s been just reported that VH1 is bringing back ‘The Surreal Life’ and Tamar Braxton ‘s fans are going crazy with excitement.

‘Hollywood’s obsession with nostalgia continues, as VH1 just announced that it is officially reviving one of its most popular reality shows from the mid-2000s. VH1 has decided to bring back #TheSurrealLife—and stars like #TamarBraxton, #AugustAlsina and #DennisRodman are set for the upcoming new season,’ TSR notes.

Tamar seems to be living her best life after a pretty tough 2020. Stay tuned for more news.