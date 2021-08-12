Tamar Braxton Announces Super Trailer For Baddies ATL Reunion

Tamar Braxton made an exciting announcement on her social media account. Check it out below.

‘Whew! 👀 The official Super Trailer for #BaddiesATL Reunion is here y’all!! When I tell y’all this reunion is giving drama, tea and everything in between chile! And of course, me and @theonlyjasonlee are here to get to the bottom of things!! You don’t want to miss this! 😩 Premiering on Sunday, August 15th. Subscribe to @thezeusnetwork to tune in.’ Tamar captioned her post.

Someone else said: ‘Oh Lordt!!! JESUS TAKE THE WHEEL’ and a commenter posted this: ‘I got a migraine just watching the trailer…. This is so sad!!’

A follower said: ‘Congratulations on the new gig, but you’re better than this, even if it’s just hosting ❤️’ and a commenter posted this: ‘I have to pass on this show. Sick of seeing us in this kind of light.’

A follower said: ‘I must be at a whole different level of peace 🧘🏾‍♀️ because I can’t even get through watching the full clip. I can no longer hear or watch women drag eachother down!! It’s tewwww much🤦🏾‍♀️ #NoPeace.’

Someone else posted this: ‘Chillllllle how does this NOT trigger you??? I don’t even understand the purpose of a reunion show except to fight. You should really protect your peace and mental space. Don’t go around drugs when you’re a recovering addict. Same thing they did to you, they’re doing to them.’

Tamar Braxton made her fans and followers happy with an announcement for August 14. Check out her message here.

‘Me and my girl @thisisnivea are going to act up and sing DOWN!! Meet us there❤️❤️✨ only a few tickets left’ Tamar captioned her post.