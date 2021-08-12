Sterling little changed by Britain’s 4.8% GDP growth in Q2

Article content

LONDON — Sterling was little changed on Thursday as analysts expected the Bank of England to make no moves in its monetary policy after official data showed Britain’s economy grew in line with expectations in the second quarter.

The Office for National Statistics said the economy grew by 4.8% in the second quarter, in line with a Reuters poll of economists’ quarter-on-quarter expectations.

Analysts said the BoE was unlikely to make a move on the data, with expectations for economic growth in Britain to slow down in the third quarter.