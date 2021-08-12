Spanish Utiilty Faces Villagers’ Ire in Row Over Shrinking Reservoir

Article content (Bloomberg) — Iberdrola SA is facing an outcry after its hydropower generation activities caused water levels at a Spanish reservoir to drop dramatically. The firm has drained 1,000 cubic hectometers (264 billion gallons) from the Ricobayo reservoir in western Spain in the space of about five months, sparking outrage in nearby towns and villages that rely on it for water supplies and summer tourism. Ricobayo is now about 11% full, while some nearby reservoirs are at 80% or even above 90% capacity in the case of the Castro reservoir, according to data from the Ecological Transition Ministry.

Article content The rapid shrinkage of an expanse of water that was more than half full a year ago has led community leaders in the region to accuse the utility of pushing local interests aside in its drive to produce power. “If there is no water, there’s no economic activity,” said Luis Alberto Miguel Alonso, the mayor of Muelas del Pan, a town whose water supply depends on Ricobayo. Villages like his normally see their population grow fourfold during the summer, as people come on holiday with plans to fish or sail. But this year, the low water levels have kept visitors away, Alonso said in an interview. Water Consumption The dispute is an example of how energy sources seen as sustainable can create tensions. In the U.S. and other countries, the proliferation of wind farms and solar plants has run up against opposition from residents fretting about their impact on communities and property prices.