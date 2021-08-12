Sophia Bush Won’t Talk About Chad Michael Murray Anymore

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
17

“I have this whole other career.”

Sophia Bush would like to stop answering questions about her ex, thank you very much.


Jemal Countess / FilmMagic / Getty Images

During an appearance on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, the actress said she’s “not allowed” to talk about her former marriage to her One Tree Hill costar, Chad Michael Murray.


Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Sophia and Chad were married from 2005 to 2006 after meeting on the show. 

“I’m not allowed to because I’ve tried to poke fun at being a dumb kid, and whenever I’ve done that, it gets twisted into I’m talking shit about somebody who I don’t even know anymore, who’s clearly a grown-up.”


James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

“I think you have to, like, laugh at who you used to be, but when people ask me about history that involves someone else … it’s not worth my time. It’s not a place where I harbor ill will or anything.”

Referring to her past comments, Sophia said, “I’ve tried to, like, you know, do the thing where when I get stuck live on the air — which has happened to me twice — getting asked about it where I give a little, like, jazz hands quip and move on. It just doesn’t work, so I’m not going to.”


James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

Sophia also made a larger point about how frequently she’s asked about the relationship. “I’m like, ‘Do you want to talk about a dumb thing you did when you were 21, when you were essentially a senior in college?’ Like, I have this whole other career.”


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

You can’t blame her for setting boundaries on the subject, given how much the media likes to ask women about their famous exes.


WB

How many times has Jennifer Aniston had to talk about Brad Pitt? Too many. 

Sophia and Chad have both moved on, and everyone else should do the same!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR